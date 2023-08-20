MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $655.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

