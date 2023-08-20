MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.