MAI Capital Management Sells 10,646 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

