MAI Capital Management Sells 1,185 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.