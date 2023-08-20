MAI Capital Management Sells 1,871 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $168.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

