MAI Capital Management Sells 382 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 707,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 382.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFM opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.