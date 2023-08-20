MAI Capital Management Sells 637 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.