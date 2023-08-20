MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.