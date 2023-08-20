Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $188.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.