Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 11,020 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 11,020 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,231.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,330,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 15,433 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,558.80.
- On Monday, August 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 3,869 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,121.85.
- On Friday, August 11th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,942 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,107.72.
- On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,041.28.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Industries International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SUP
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Industries International
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.