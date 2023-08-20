Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 11,020 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 11,020 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,231.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,330,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,418,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 15,433 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,558.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 3,869 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,121.85.

On Friday, August 11th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,942 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,107.72.

On Monday, August 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,352 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,041.28.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Industries International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

