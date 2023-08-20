MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,018 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

