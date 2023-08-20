Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SGHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

