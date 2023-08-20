Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

