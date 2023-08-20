NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $104.81 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.