Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

