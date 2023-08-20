Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Nutrien worth $67,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 325,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

