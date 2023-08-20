ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.73.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

