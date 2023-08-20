Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $46,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.