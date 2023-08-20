Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 872.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,003 shares of company stock worth $14,230,675. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.49 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

