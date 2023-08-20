Penumbra’s (PEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $349.00 target price on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.33.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.27 and a 200 day moving average of $290.22. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $144.76 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 339.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $9,477,821. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $36,223,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.