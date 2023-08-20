Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Lowered by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

