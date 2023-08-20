Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

