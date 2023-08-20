Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in American International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 48,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 889,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 120,301 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.95 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.