Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 17,121 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

