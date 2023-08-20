Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,894 shares of company stock worth $22,113,706. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.