Piper Sandler Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $9.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,458 shares of company stock worth $3,652,175 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 103.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

