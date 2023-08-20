Piper Sandler Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $5.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s previous close.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

FTCH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

