Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Principal Financial Group worth $58,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

