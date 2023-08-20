Raymond James Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $51.50

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Lumentum Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

NASDAQ LITE opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $94.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

