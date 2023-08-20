ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $63,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

