Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 16,209 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

