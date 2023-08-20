Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 21,321 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 331.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 153,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 42.7% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

