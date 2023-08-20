Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 8,286 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.