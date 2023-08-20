Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

