Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 13,208 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.