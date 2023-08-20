Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 14,942 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

