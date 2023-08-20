Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $417.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

