Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ROL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

