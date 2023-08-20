Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $277.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

