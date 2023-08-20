Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.53 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 42,049,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 1,128,129 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

