Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $502.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

