Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 261.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

