Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

