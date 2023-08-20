Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Target by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $131.21 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

