Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,299 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.