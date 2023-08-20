Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,127,740,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

