Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.