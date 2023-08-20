Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

