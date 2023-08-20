Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,789 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

