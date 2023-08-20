Robert W. Baird Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $96.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of KMX opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $98.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

